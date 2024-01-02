News you can trust since 1855
Chesterfield floods: A617 near Chesterfield reopens after flooding hits busy route – with Met Office rain warning still in place

The A617 was closed near Chesterfield after heavy rain led to flooding – but the busy route has since reopened.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 2nd Jan 2024, 11:00 GMT
Updated 2nd Jan 2024, 13:59 GMT
Derbyshire Police confirmed that the A617 was closed due to flooding this morning.

The route was shut between J29 of the M1 at Heath, and the B6039 Hasland Road at Chesterfield – but it has since reopened.

A yellow alert for heavy rain has been issued by the Met Office – remaining in place until 9.00pm today.

The closure may impact drivers travelling towards Chesterfield from the M1.

The Met Office says heavy rain, falling on saturated ground, is likely to cause some travel disruption – with some homes and businesses at risk of flooding.

They added that spray and flooding on roads may lead to longer journey times – with a risk of possible delays to bus and train services.

