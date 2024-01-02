The A617 was closed near Chesterfield after heavy rain led to flooding – but the busy route has since reopened.

Derbyshire Police confirmed that the A617 was closed due to flooding this morning.

The route was shut between J29 of the M1 at Heath, and the B6039 Hasland Road at Chesterfield – but it has since reopened.

A yellow alert for heavy rain has been issued by the Met Office – remaining in place until 9.00pm today.

The closure may impact drivers travelling towards Chesterfield from the M1.

The Met Office says heavy rain, falling on saturated ground, is likely to cause some travel disruption – with some homes and businesses at risk of flooding.