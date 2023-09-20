Chesterfield drivers warned of delays this morning on rush-hour commute

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Traffic monitoring site INRIX is warning of delays of 20 minutes for drivers on the A617 by pass near Temple Normanton.

There are reports of delays on the eastbound carriageway, leading to the M1 at junction 29.

INRIX says the delays are being caused by ‘heavier than normal traffic’ on the road.

Drivers are being warned of delays on the approach to the M1 at junction 29

On the M1 itself, earlier delays caused by congestion on the M1 northbound near junction 31 are easing.

There are also reports of congestion around junction 28 of the M1 this morning.

Derbyshire drivers are also being warned of potential problems on the roads due to heavy rain.