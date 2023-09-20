News you can trust since 1855
Chesterfield drivers warned of delays this morning on rush-hour commute

Drivers in Chesterfield are being warned of rush-hour delays during this morning’s commute.
Phil Bramley
By Phil Bramley
Published 20th Sep 2023, 07:49 BST- 1 min read
Traffic monitoring site INRIX is warning of delays of 20 minutes for drivers on the A617 by pass near Temple Normanton.

There are reports of delays on the eastbound carriageway, leading to the M1 at junction 29.

INRIX says the delays are being caused by ‘heavier than normal traffic’ on the road.

Drivers are being warned of delays on the approach to the M1 at junction 29Drivers are being warned of delays on the approach to the M1 at junction 29
On the M1 itself, earlier delays caused by congestion on the M1 northbound near junction 31 are easing.

There are also reports of congestion around junction 28 of the M1 this morning.

Derbyshire drivers are also being warned of potential problems on the roads due to heavy rain.

The Met Office has issued a yellow warning, which is in place until 8pm tonight, with alerts for potential flooding and travel disruption on both the roads and railways due to heavy rainfall.

