Chesterfield drivers warned of delays and diversions ahead of resurfacing work on A61 Whittington Moor roundabout

The first phase of major road resurfacing improvements at the Whittington Moor roundabout, north of Chesterfield, are planned to start on Monday, June 26.

The £350,000 repairs have been carefully phased in two halves – the approach roads to be followed in late July by the roundabout – to help minimise disruption and inconvenience for local road users.

The works on the approach roads to the roundabout will be carried out on weekday nights between 7pm and 5am. The repairs are expected to be completed on Thursday, July 6, when the roads will reopen as normal.

Diversions will be in place in the area.

Surveys by Derbyshire County Council (DCC) have shown that the existing 20-year-old road surface is now beyond further patching repairs and requires full replacement.

A number of additional repairs will be carried out at the same time as the resurfacing works including laying anti-skid surfacing on the approaches to the roundabout to reduce collisions, jetting the drains to reduce surface water flooding and installing new kerbs.

A temporary 30 mile per hour speed limit will be in place during the works to protect local road users and the workforce.

Councillor Charlotte Cupit, DCC cabinet member for highways assets and transport, said: “Our major £350,000 resurfacing programme for the A61 Whittington Moor roundabout and the approach roads is a significant investment by the county council to provide better and safer journeys for local road users on a major road in our county.

“We know this is a busy area, which is why we have carefully phased the programme of works in two halves, working overnight during off-peak hours, to minimise delays for local road users.

“By tackling the approach roads first, we will be able to make a major start on the improvements and then return in late July to complete the job by resurfacing the Whittington Moor roundabout.

“The new road surface will provide a better quality and longer lasting surface to see us through the next 20 years.”

The timetable for the works is below – but is subject to change due to site or weather conditions.

The first week will see the A61 northbound and southbound approaches to the Whittington Moor roundabout resurfaced. The road will be closed each weekday night from 7.00pm until 5.00am from Monday, June 26 until the early morning of Saturday, July 1.

Northbound traffic will leave the A61 at Tesco’s roundabout and will be diverted along Lockoford Lane and the B6057 Sheffield Road back to the Whittington Moor roundabout.

Southbound traffic will leave the A61 at Sheepbridge and will be diverted along the B6057 Sheffield Road, Broomhill Road, Whittington Hill and Station Road back to the Whittington Moor roundabout.

For week two, the work will switch to resurfacing the remaining approach roads to the roundabout, with overnight closures from 7.00pm until 5.00am as follows:

Monday 3 July - Brimington Road North.

Tuesday 4 July - Brimington Road North, B6057 Sheffield Road and the B6050 Dunston Road.

Wednesday 5 July - B6057 Sheffield Road and the B6050 Dunston Road.

All roads will then reopen as normal from 5.00am on Thursday, July 6.

Due to the existing vehicle height limit on Brimington Road North, high sided vehicles above 3.8 metres will be unable to deliver to premises between the roundabout and the railway bridge for two nights starting from 7.00pm on Monday, July 3.