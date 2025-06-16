Chesterfield drivers warned of delays along busy Derbyshire A-road this afternoon amid roadworks
Drivers are being warned of delays on a busy A-road connecting Chesterfield and the Peak District this afternoon – with roadworks underway along the route.
Roadworks are currently underway along the A619 Chesterfield Road at Baslow – a busy route connecting the village with Chesterfield.
Two-way signals are in place to allow Openreach to carry out utility repairs and maintenance work – leading to disruption for drivers.
The works are set to be completed by 1.00am on June 21 – with motorists being warned that delays are likely to continue until then.