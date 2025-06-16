Chesterfield drivers warned of delays along busy Derbyshire A-road this afternoon amid roadworks

Drivers are being warned of delays on a busy A-road connecting Chesterfield and the Peak District this afternoon – with roadworks underway along the route.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Roadworks are currently underway along the A619 Chesterfield Road at Baslow – a busy route connecting the village with Chesterfield.

Two-way signals are in place to allow Openreach to carry out utility repairs and maintenance work – leading to disruption for drivers.

The works are set to be completed by 1.00am on June 21 – with motorists being warned that delays are likely to continue until then.