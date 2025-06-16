Chesterfield drivers warned of delays along busy Derbyshire A-road this afternoon amid roadworks

By Tom Hardwick
Published 16th Jun 2025, 13:25 BST
Drivers are being warned of delays on a busy A-road connecting Chesterfield and the Peak District this afternoon – with roadworks underway along the route.

Roadworks are currently underway along the A619 Chesterfield Road at Baslow – a busy route connecting the village with Chesterfield.

Two-way signals are in place to allow Openreach to carry out utility repairs and maintenance work – leading to disruption for drivers.

The works are set to be completed by 1.00am on June 21 – with motorists being warned that delays are likely to continue until then.

