Chesterfield driver slammed by police for having three children without seatbelts in back of uninsured car

Officers from Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit stopped the driver who had passed his test just three hours before.

When asked about his insurance, driver said that he was going to sort it out the next day as he had just got his licence.

A police spokesman said: “Passed his driving test three hours before this stop check.

Derbyshire Police have found three young children traveling in a car without belts or suitable restraints in Chesterfield.

"When asked about his insurance he said that he was going to sort that out tomorrow.

“Also had three young children in the car without belts or suitable restraints.”

