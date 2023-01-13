News you can trust since 1855
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Chesterfield driver slammed by police for having three children without seatbelts in back of uninsured car

A driver in Chesterfield was stopped by police – who found three young children without seatbelts or suitable restraints in the back of his car.

By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
2 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 13th Jan 2023, 11:29am

Officers from Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit stopped the driver who had passed his test just three hours before.

When asked about his insurance, driver said that he was going to sort it out the next day as he had just got his licence.

Hide Ad

A police spokesman said: “Passed his driving test three hours before this stop check.

Derbyshire Police have found three young children traveling in a car without belts or suitable restraints in Chesterfield.
Most Popular

"When asked about his insurance he said that he was going to sort that out tomorrow.

“Also had three young children in the car without belts or suitable restraints.”

Hide Ad

#Seized #Reported #Gp2

Following the incident, the car was seized.