Chesterfield councillors say ‘cycle pathway will create chaos’ on Chatsworth Road

Liberal Democrat councillors Howard Borrell, Shirley and Paul Niblock said they are great supporters of cycling which they see as integral to improving health and helping to reduce car usage.

But in a statement they added the ‘in line with the majority of residents, they feel that the plans to develop the section from Storrs Road, out of town has been poorly thought through’ and ‘the space taken away to create the cycle pathway will create chaos during peak traffic periods.

Councillor Howard Borrell said: “We believe that the safety of motorists, pedestrians and cyclists will be compromised unless the plans are revised - ideally with work to identify ways to progress the universally supported route across the fields from Somersall Lane to Holymoorside, a route that would fully meet the key objective to encourage safe cycling.”

The councillors worry that the elimination of hatched areas will ‘prove very problematic’ and the large volume of HGVs will not create a ‘pleasant cycling experience’.

Councillor Paul Niblock added: “This decision was taken by a single councillor -the Conservative councillor responsible for Highways – without any discussion with other councillor. This lack of accountability can only lead to poor decisions, like this one. This has been a sorry story of incomplete consultation with residents and railroading a controversial plan through.”

Derbyshire County Council revealed that, in total, 1,240 people responded to the widely publicised consultation concerning the proposals. They said 741 people supported the cycle lane on Chatsworth Road, with 430 objecting.

Cabinet member for highways assets and transport, Councillor Kewal Singh Athwal, said: “We have listened carefully to what people told us in the consultation and looked at all the alternatives given.

“Creating this route across Chesterfield will give many more people the opportunity to get out of their cars, and either walk or cycle to get into town, or up to the hospital.