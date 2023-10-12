Chesterfield buses: Watch as residents share their views on bus services
Residents have been complaining about the buses for the last few months with Adrian Rimington, local chairman of the National Pensioners Convention, running a campaign to improve the services.
At the end of September, Stagecoach issued an apology and promised a list of improvements, as investigations have been launched into the most complained about services - 39 and X17.
Last week dozens of residents shared experiences of delays and cancellations at a public meeting held at Chesterfield Community Centre.
This week we have asked residents in the town centre about their recent experiences.
Peter Mathews: said “My experience with buses has been very poor. They don’t turn up on time. They are usually full because one has been missing so people had to wait a long time. I catch two buses, 90 and X17. I have no problems with X17, but 90 – is a bit of a problem.”
Lee Snell added: “My son just started at Chesterfield College and went for a bus one morning and it didn’t turn up. He was an hour late to college. Not great start to his career in construction.”
Chris Greenway commented: “All in all they are very reasonable, quite good. Some buses turn up, some don’t, it depends on what area you live in. I don’t have a problem with any particular bus, but some people do, like the 39 Holme Hall bus. It is a hit and miss.
Elizabeth Johnson said: “My experience with buses has been fairly good. I use them only if I have to go to a hospital, but I don’t need them for work, so I don’t rely on them. I didn’t have a lot of problems.
"A couple of times over the last few years they broke down and they had to get another person to come out and sort it out. I think they are quite short staffed and there are times when the bus just doesn’t come out. Some drivers are a bit rude, but some are very nice. But apart from that, I had no other problems with them, I’m quite happy.”