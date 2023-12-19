Chesterfield buses: Stagecoach set to increase bus fares as return tickets scrapped
Stagecoach has announced fare changes for their services across South Yorkshire and North Derbyshire, which will be in place from Sunday, January 7.
A Chesterfield Day Rider ticket, which is currently £4.60 will go up to £5, while a Silver Day Rider which is now £5.60 is set to cost £6.20. Evening rider tickets which currently are £2.70, will cost £3 from Janury 7.
Children’s Silver Day tickets will also go up in price from £3.40 to £3.70 per day. Group tickets will go up from £15 to £16 as well.
The bus provider will also no longer offer return tickets. Customers traveling to and from their destination are advised to buy two single £2 tickets instead.
A spokesperson for Stagecoach said: “We work very hard to keep Stagecoach fares as low as possible and they still represent great value compared to the costs of running a car.”
Any single bus journey will still cost a maximum of £2 due to the single-capped fare scheme. Gold tickets will remain unchanged until March 2024.