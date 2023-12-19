From Sunday, January 7 some Stagecoach bus fares are changing in Chesterfield.

From Sunday, January 7 some Stagecoach bus fares are changing in Sheffield, Barnsley, the Dearne Valley and Chesterfield.

Stagecoach has announced fare changes for their services across South Yorkshire and North Derbyshire, which will be in place from Sunday, January 7.

A Chesterfield Day Rider ticket, which is currently £4.60 will go up to £5, while a Silver Day Rider which is now £5.60 is set to cost £6.20. Evening rider tickets which currently are £2.70, will cost £3 from Janury 7.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Children’s Silver Day tickets will also go up in price from £3.40 to £3.70 per day. Group tickets will go up from £15 to £16 as well.

The bus provider will also no longer offer return tickets. Customers traveling to and from their destination are advised to buy two single £2 tickets instead.

A spokesperson for Stagecoach said: “We work very hard to keep Stagecoach fares as low as possible and they still represent great value compared to the costs of running a car.”