Chesterfield buses: Stagecoach issues apology after driver turns off lights and walks away without saying anything to passengers
and live on Freeview channel 276
Passengers of X17 service were left confused after the driver ‘abandoned’ the bus outside the Stagecoach Stonegravels bus depot around 6.30pm on Wednesday, February 21.
While it is usual for drivers to change at this bus stop, passengers raised concerns after the driver got off the bus, leaving the doors open and switching the lights off before casually walking away without saying anything to the people on the bus.
Some passengers left the bus as they were not sure if they would be able to continue their journey.
Following the incident, a spokesperson for Stagecoach said: “The bus stop outside the Stagecoach Chesterfield Depot is a designated point for X17 drivers to changeover when they need to take a legally required break or have finished their shift.
“On the evening of February 21, Chesterfield experienced increased levels of congestion which unfortunately caused a delay to the arrival of the driver due to take over this service.
“The service resumed once the driver reached the bus and passengers continued their journey. We apologise to customers on this service for the delay and for any confusion”.