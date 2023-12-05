Chesterfield buses: Stagecoach bus rerouted due to floods following heavy rain
A popular Chesterfield bus service has been forced to be re-routed today due to flood.
Service 74, which usually goes from Chesterfield to Mastine Moor, is currently unable to serve Spinkhill Lane due to flooding.
Stagecoach has announced that the bus is diverting via Syday Lane and Sheffield Road in both directions until further notice.
The bus provided apologised for any inconvenience this may cause.