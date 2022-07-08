Roadworks will be in place on Sheffield Road at Stonegravels between Sunday, July 10 and Tuesday, July 12. Multi-way signals will be in place, as Western Power Distribution undertake work on the route. Hazlehurst Lane, just off Sheffield Road, will also be affected by these works over the same period.

A lane closure is also in place on Markham Road until midnight on Saturday, July 9. This is part of Derbyshire County Council’s £270,000 scheme to cut congestion on the route and improve access to Ravenside Retail Park.

In Matlock, traffic control will be in place on Chesterfield Road, Church Street and Steep Turnpike between Sunday, July 10 and Monday, July 11 – to allow for Openreach to undertake work.

