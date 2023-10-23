News you can trust since 1855
BREAKING
By-election latest: Labour wins Tamworth and Mid Bedfordshire
Family tribute to woman who was swept into river during Storm Babet
Two police officers scarred for life during dog attack
Airport closes after plane skids off runway in Storm Babet
Storm Babet claims third life as man dies in flood water
Woman dies after being swept into river

Chesterfield and Derbyshire residents could face further flooding as Met Office issues another weather warning after Storm Babet

Chesterfield and Derbyshire could be hit by floods for the second time in just a matter of days – with a new weather warning in place after Storm Babet.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 23rd Oct 2023, 11:54 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for Derbyshire, warning that heavy rain is expected again between 3.00am and 4.00pm on Tuesday, October 24.

This comes just days after Storm Babet hit Chesterfield and Derbyshire – causing severe flooding across the county.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Met Office has warned that the forecasted heavy rain could, given the already saturated conditions, lead to further flooding in areas already impacted by last week’s conditions.

Most Popular
Chesterfield could be set for further flooding.Chesterfield could be set for further flooding.
Chesterfield could be set for further flooding.

Most areas will see 10-20mm of rain, but some places could see as much as 30-50mm of rain while the weather warning is active.

Spray and flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures. Where flooding occurs, there is a slight chance of delays or cancellations to train and bus services.

READ THIS: Derbyshire council leader praises residents’ community spirit after Storm Babet

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded, causing damage to some buildings – as well as fast flowing or deep floodwater causing danger to life. There is also a small chance that some communities will become cut off by flooded roads.

Related topics:DerbyshireChesterfieldMet Office