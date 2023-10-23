Chesterfield and Derbyshire could be hit by floods for the second time in just a matter of days – with a new weather warning in place after Storm Babet.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for Derbyshire, warning that heavy rain is expected again between 3.00am and 4.00pm on Tuesday, October 24.

This comes just days after Storm Babet hit Chesterfield and Derbyshire – causing severe flooding across the county.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Met Office has warned that the forecasted heavy rain could, given the already saturated conditions, lead to further flooding in areas already impacted by last week’s conditions.

Chesterfield could be set for further flooding.

Most areas will see 10-20mm of rain, but some places could see as much as 30-50mm of rain while the weather warning is active.

Spray and flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures. Where flooding occurs, there is a slight chance of delays or cancellations to train and bus services.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad