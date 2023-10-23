Chesterfield and Derbyshire residents could face further flooding as Met Office issues another weather warning after Storm Babet
and live on Freeview channel 276
The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for Derbyshire, warning that heavy rain is expected again between 3.00am and 4.00pm on Tuesday, October 24.
This comes just days after Storm Babet hit Chesterfield and Derbyshire – causing severe flooding across the county.
The Met Office has warned that the forecasted heavy rain could, given the already saturated conditions, lead to further flooding in areas already impacted by last week’s conditions.
Most areas will see 10-20mm of rain, but some places could see as much as 30-50mm of rain while the weather warning is active.
Spray and flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures. Where flooding occurs, there is a slight chance of delays or cancellations to train and bus services.
There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded, causing damage to some buildings – as well as fast flowing or deep floodwater causing danger to life. There is also a small chance that some communities will become cut off by flooded roads.