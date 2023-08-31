East Midlands Railway's (EMR) services will be significantly affected later this week due to industrial action by members of the RMT and ASLEF unions.

On Friday, September 1, EMR will run no services, while on Saturday, 2 September, most of its routes will be reduced to one train an hour and will only run between 6.30 a.m. and 6.30 p.m. - with the last departures starting between 3 p.m. and 4.30 p.m.

Customers are being advised to travel by rail only if absolutely necessary, check the departure time of their last train before embarking on their journey and be aware that strike action will affect other routes across the country.

Derbyshire passengers are being advised not to travel as no services will be running tomorrow – with more disruption to follow on Saturday.

Derbyshire passengers are being advised not to travel as no services will be running tomorrow – with more disruption to follow on Saturday.

Skegness customers should continue to book their journey in advance. If they have already booked and their train is cancelled they will be able to use their ticket on the service before or after.

If a customer's train is cancelled or delayed or they choose not to travel due to strike action, tickets can be changed to another date, or they can be returned for a full refund at their point of purchase. No administration fee will be charged.

On Saturday, September 2, one train per hour will run between Nottingham and London St Pancras, Sheffield and London St Pancras and between Corby and London St Pancras.

Regional trains will be affected as well with one train per hour between Derby and Nottingham, Derby and Matlock, Sheffield and Nottingham, and between Leicester and Nottingham.

Two hourly services will run between Nottingham and Skegness, only calling at Grantham, Sleaford, Boston and Skegness.

All other lines of routes will be closed and no Rail Replacement Bus services will be provided

Will Rogers, Managing Director for East Midlands Railway, said: "On Friday, September 1, we will run no services due to industrial action by ASLEF - the train drivers union. While on Saturday, September 2, we will be significantly reducing our services due to action by members of the RMT Union.

