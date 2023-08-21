Chesterfield and Derbyshire passengers warned as two weekends of rail strike action set to cause major disruption

On Saturday, August 26 and Saturday, September 2, industrial action from the RMT union will be affecting rail services across the country.

East Midlands Railway are advising customers to only travel if necessary, with EMR services only operating between 6.30am and 6.30pm.

On both days of strike action, there will be on train per hour on the following routes:

EMR and Northern services will be impacted by the strikes.

Sheffield – London St Pancras (calling at Chesterfield, Long Eaton, Derby, East Midlands Parkway).

Nottingham – London St Pancras.

Corby – London St Pancras.

Derby – Nottingham (calling at Long Eaton).

Derby – Matlock (calling at Duffield, Belper, Ambergate, Whatstandwell, Cromford, Matlock Bath).

Sheffield – Nottingham (calling at Chesterfield and Alfreton).

Leicester – Nottingham (Stopping Service).

There will also be a service every two hours between Nottingham and Skegness, only calling at Grantham, Sleaford, Boston and Skegness.

Members of the ASLEF Union will also be striking on Friday, September 1, and taking action short of strike on Saturday, September 2.