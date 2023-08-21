News you can trust since 1855

Chesterfield and Derbyshire passengers warned as two weekends of rail strike action set to cause major disruption

More rail strikes are planned over the next fortnight – leading to disruption for those looking to travel to or from Derbyshire by train.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 21st Aug 2023, 10:44 BST- 1 min read

On Saturday, August 26 and Saturday, September 2, industrial action from the RMT union will be affecting rail services across the country.

East Midlands Railway are advising customers to only travel if necessary, with EMR services only operating between 6.30am and 6.30pm.

On both days of strike action, there will be on train per hour on the following routes:

EMR and Northern services will be impacted by the strikes.EMR and Northern services will be impacted by the strikes.
Sheffield – London St Pancras (calling at Chesterfield, Long Eaton, Derby, East Midlands Parkway).

Nottingham – London St Pancras.

Corby – London St Pancras.

Derby – Nottingham (calling at Long Eaton).

Derby – Matlock (calling at Duffield, Belper, Ambergate, Whatstandwell, Cromford, Matlock Bath).

Sheffield – Nottingham (calling at Chesterfield and Alfreton).

Leicester – Nottingham (Stopping Service).

There will also be a service every two hours between Nottingham and Skegness, only calling at Grantham, Sleaford, Boston and Skegness.

Members of the ASLEF Union will also be striking on Friday, September 1, and taking action short of strike on Saturday, September 2.

On Saturday, August 26 and Saturday, September 2, there will be no Northern services calling at Derbyshire stations – with passengers from Chesterfield, Dronfield, Alfreton, Ilkeston, Langley Mill and the Hope Valley line affected.

