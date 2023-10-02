Chesterfield and Derbyshire passengers urged not travel - as trains services not running due to strikes

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

East Midlands Railway (EMR) will not operate any services on Wednesday, October 4, due to industrial action taken by members of the ASLEF union, which represents train drivers. Strike action will also affect other train services across the country.

In addition, the ASLEF union have announced an overtime ban from Monday, October 2 to Friday, October 6.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This could result in a number of late notice train cancellations - with some as late as 22:00 the day before customers travel. Customers are strongly advised to regularly check if their train is running before setting off.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

More rail strikes are set to disrupt travel across Derbyshire – with no services running on Wednesday and more cancellations throughout the week.

Customers who have purchased an Advance, Off-Peak, or Super-off-Peak ticket for Wednesday can use them on the day before the date on the ticket or up to and including Friday, October 6. If the ticket is for a journey that includes the London Underground, it will not be valid on London Underground services on an alternative date.

Customers are advised to check the EMR website, information in stations and social media for the latest advice and information.

Will Rogers, Managing Director at East Midlands Railway, said: "As a result of strike action being taken by members of the ASLEF union we are not able to run any trains on Wednesday, October 4, and therefore customers should not attempt to travel.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"From Monday, October 2 to Friday, October 6, services could be cancelled as late as 22:00 the day before - this is because of an overtime ban strike by ASLEF members. Due to this, we strongly advise customers to check if their train is running before setting off.