News you can trust since 1855
BREAKING
Braverman ‘fully backs’ armed police after officer charged with murder
Lego scraps plans to make bricks out of recycled plastic bottles
Aldi boss says 'savvy shoppers' helped profits jump by £118m
Over half of Scotland’s popular beaches ‘blighted’ with raw sewage
Nats ‘sorry’ staff off sick ‘will impact’ flights from major airport
Rishi Sunak considering inheritance tax cut

Chesterfield and Derbyshire passengers set for further disruption as rail strikes see all services cancelled by East Midlands Railway, Northern and Crosscountry

Rail strikes will take place again this week – forcing some operators to cancel all of their services across Derbyshire.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 25th Sep 2023, 12:01 BST- 1 min read
Updated 25th Sep 2023, 12:01 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Strike action by the ASLEF union will take place on Saturday, September 30 and Wednesday, October 4 – impacting East Midlands Railway, Northern and Crosscountry services.

All of these operators have confirmed that they will not be running any trains on these strike dates, with passengers urged not to travel.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

In addition, the ASLEF union have announced an overtime ban on Friday, September 29, and between October 2 and October 6. This could result in a number of late notice train cancellations, with some as late as 10.00pm the day before travel. During this time, customers are advised to regularly check if their train is running, paying particular attention to first and last services of the day.

EMR, Northern and Crosscountry services will be impacted by the strikes.EMR, Northern and Crosscountry services will be impacted by the strikes.
EMR, Northern and Crosscountry services will be impacted by the strikes.
Most Popular

READ THIS: Unions hope to safeguard jobs after Derbyshire council announces strategy to reduce feared £46m budget overspend

Strike action will affect other routes across the country with very limited services running on the rail network. Please ensure you check your full journey before traveling. 

Related topics:East Midlands RailwayDerbyshireChesterfieldAslefUnions