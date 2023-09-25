Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Strike action by the ASLEF union will take place on Saturday, September 30 and Wednesday, October 4 – impacting East Midlands Railway, Northern and Crosscountry services.

All of these operators have confirmed that they will not be running any trains on these strike dates, with passengers urged not to travel.

In addition, the ASLEF union have announced an overtime ban on Friday, September 29, and between October 2 and October 6. This could result in a number of late notice train cancellations, with some as late as 10.00pm the day before travel. During this time, customers are advised to regularly check if their train is running, paying particular attention to first and last services of the day.

