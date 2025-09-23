East Midlands Railway has warned those travelling from Chesterfield and Derby to expect disruption to their services this weekend amid engineering works.

Engineering work is taking place between Leicester and East Midlands Parkway on Saturday, September 27 and Sunday, September 28 – closing some lines and leading to service alterations for East Midlands Railway (EMR) trains.

Saturday, September 27:

The 21:02 London St Pancras International to Sheffield train will depart Derby later than scheduled at 22:41, it will continue to run up to 11 minutes later through to Sheffield.

Chesterfield and Derbyshire rail passengers are set to face disruption this weekend.

The 21:35 London St Pancras International to Nottingham train will depart Leicester later than scheduled at 22:50, it will continue to run up to 12 minutes later through to Nottingham.

The 22:15 London St Pancras International to Derby train will depart Loughborough later than scheduled at 23:45, it will continue to run up to 15 minutes later through to Derby.

Sunday, September 28:

The 07:57 Derby to London St Pancras International train will depart Derby earlier than scheduled at 07:52, it will continue to run up to 5 minutes earlier through to Leicester, where it will depart later than scheduled at 08:30. It will continue to run up to 3 minutes later through to London St Pancras International.

The 08:21 Nottingham to London St Pancras International train will depart Nottingham earlier than scheduled at 08:10, it will continue to run up to 11 minutes earlier through to London St Pancras International, where it will return to it's scheduled arrival time.

The 08:23 Sheffield to London St Pancras International train will depart Sheffield earlier than scheduled at 08:17, it will continue to run up to 6 minutes earlier through to Leicester, where it will return to it's scheduled departure time through to London St Pancras International.

The 09:00 London St Pancras International to Nottingham train will depart Loughborough later than scheduled at 10:44, it will continue to run up to 12 minutes later through to Nottingham.

The 09:26 Nottingham to London St Pancras International train will depart Nottingham earlier than scheduled at 09:20, it will continue to run up to 6 minutes earlier through to Leicester, where it will return to it's scheduled departure time through to London St Pancras International.

The 09:26 Sheffield to London St Pancras International train will depart Sheffield earlier than scheduled at 09:20, it will continue to run up to 6 minutes earlier through to Leicester, where it will return to it's scheduled departure time through to Market Harborough, where it will depart later than scheduled at 10:47. It will continue to run up to 12 minutes later through to London St Pancras International.

The 10:05 London St Pancras International to Nottingham train will depart Leicester later than scheduled at 11:35, it will continue to run up to 16 minutes later through to Nottingham.

The 10:15 Leicester to Sheffield train will depart Leicester earlier than scheduled at 10:12, it will then depart Loughborough later than scheduled at 10:27. It will continue to run up to 4 minutes later through to Sheffield.

The 10:16 Nottingham to London St Pancras International train will depart Nottingham earlier than scheduled at 10:11, it will continue to run up to 5 minutes earlier until Leicester, where it will depart later than scheduled at 10:48. It will continue to run up to 3 minutes later through to London St Pancras International.

The 10:52 Sheffield to London St Pancras International train will depart Sheffield earlier than scheduled at 10:37, it will continue to run up to 15 minutes earlier through to Leicester, where it will return to it's scheduled departure time through to London St Pancras International.

The 11:00 London St Pancras International to Nottingham train will depart Loughborough later than scheduled at 12:49, it will continue to run up to 15 minutes later through to Nottingham.

The 11:10 Nottingham to London St Pancras International train will depart Nottingham earlier than scheduled at 11:04, it will continue to run up to 6 minutes earlier through to Leicester, where it will return to it's scheduled departure time through to London St Pancras International.

The 11:30 London St Pancras International to Nottingham train will arrive at Nottingham later than scheduled at 13:24.

The 11:52 Sheffield to London St Pancras International train will depart Sheffield earlier than scheduled at 11:37, it will continue to run up to 15 minutes earlier through to Leicester, where it will return to it's scheduled departure time through to London St Pancras International.

The 12:09 Nottingham to London St Pancras International train will depart Nottingham earlier than scheduled at 12:04, it will continue to run up to 5 minutes earlier through to Leicester, where it will return to it's scheduled departure time through to London St Pancras International.

The 12:52 Sheffield to London St Pancras International train will depart Sheffield earlier than scheduled at 12:37, it will continue to run up to 15 minutes earlier through to Leicester, where it will return to it's scheduled departure time through to London St Pancras International.

The 13:10 Nottingham to London St Pancras International train will depart Nottingham earlier than scheduled at 12:59, it will continue to run up to 11 minutes earlier through to Leicester, where it will return to it's scheduled departure time through to London St Pancras International.