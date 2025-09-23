Chesterfield and Derby passengers warned of disruption on East Midlands Railway services – with trains running earlier or later than usual this weekend
Engineering work is taking place between Leicester and East Midlands Parkway on Saturday, September 27 and Sunday, September 28 – closing some lines and leading to service alterations for East Midlands Railway (EMR) trains.
Saturday, September 27:
The 21:02 London St Pancras International to Sheffield train will depart Derby later than scheduled at 22:41, it will continue to run up to 11 minutes later through to Sheffield.
The 21:35 London St Pancras International to Nottingham train will depart Leicester later than scheduled at 22:50, it will continue to run up to 12 minutes later through to Nottingham.
The 22:15 London St Pancras International to Derby train will depart Loughborough later than scheduled at 23:45, it will continue to run up to 15 minutes later through to Derby.
Sunday, September 28:
The 07:57 Derby to London St Pancras International train will depart Derby earlier than scheduled at 07:52, it will continue to run up to 5 minutes earlier through to Leicester, where it will depart later than scheduled at 08:30. It will continue to run up to 3 minutes later through to London St Pancras International.
The 08:21 Nottingham to London St Pancras International train will depart Nottingham earlier than scheduled at 08:10, it will continue to run up to 11 minutes earlier through to London St Pancras International, where it will return to it's scheduled arrival time.
The 08:23 Sheffield to London St Pancras International train will depart Sheffield earlier than scheduled at 08:17, it will continue to run up to 6 minutes earlier through to Leicester, where it will return to it's scheduled departure time through to London St Pancras International.
The 09:00 London St Pancras International to Nottingham train will depart Loughborough later than scheduled at 10:44, it will continue to run up to 12 minutes later through to Nottingham.
The 09:26 Nottingham to London St Pancras International train will depart Nottingham earlier than scheduled at 09:20, it will continue to run up to 6 minutes earlier through to Leicester, where it will return to it's scheduled departure time through to London St Pancras International.
The 09:26 Sheffield to London St Pancras International train will depart Sheffield earlier than scheduled at 09:20, it will continue to run up to 6 minutes earlier through to Leicester, where it will return to it's scheduled departure time through to Market Harborough, where it will depart later than scheduled at 10:47. It will continue to run up to 12 minutes later through to London St Pancras International.
The 10:05 London St Pancras International to Nottingham train will depart Leicester later than scheduled at 11:35, it will continue to run up to 16 minutes later through to Nottingham.
The 10:15 Leicester to Sheffield train will depart Leicester earlier than scheduled at 10:12, it will then depart Loughborough later than scheduled at 10:27. It will continue to run up to 4 minutes later through to Sheffield.
The 10:16 Nottingham to London St Pancras International train will depart Nottingham earlier than scheduled at 10:11, it will continue to run up to 5 minutes earlier until Leicester, where it will depart later than scheduled at 10:48. It will continue to run up to 3 minutes later through to London St Pancras International.
The 10:52 Sheffield to London St Pancras International train will depart Sheffield earlier than scheduled at 10:37, it will continue to run up to 15 minutes earlier through to Leicester, where it will return to it's scheduled departure time through to London St Pancras International.
The 11:00 London St Pancras International to Nottingham train will depart Loughborough later than scheduled at 12:49, it will continue to run up to 15 minutes later through to Nottingham.
The 11:10 Nottingham to London St Pancras International train will depart Nottingham earlier than scheduled at 11:04, it will continue to run up to 6 minutes earlier through to Leicester, where it will return to it's scheduled departure time through to London St Pancras International.
The 11:30 London St Pancras International to Nottingham train will arrive at Nottingham later than scheduled at 13:24.
The 11:52 Sheffield to London St Pancras International train will depart Sheffield earlier than scheduled at 11:37, it will continue to run up to 15 minutes earlier through to Leicester, where it will return to it's scheduled departure time through to London St Pancras International.
The 12:09 Nottingham to London St Pancras International train will depart Nottingham earlier than scheduled at 12:04, it will continue to run up to 5 minutes earlier through to Leicester, where it will return to it's scheduled departure time through to London St Pancras International.
The 12:52 Sheffield to London St Pancras International train will depart Sheffield earlier than scheduled at 12:37, it will continue to run up to 15 minutes earlier through to Leicester, where it will return to it's scheduled departure time through to London St Pancras International.
The 13:10 Nottingham to London St Pancras International train will depart Nottingham earlier than scheduled at 12:59, it will continue to run up to 11 minutes earlier through to Leicester, where it will return to it's scheduled departure time through to London St Pancras International.