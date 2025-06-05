Chesterfield and Alfreton passengers warned of delays impacting EMR services as person dies after incident along railway

By Tom Hardwick
Published 5th Jun 2025, 12:26 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

A person has sadly died after an incident near a train station this morning – leading to disruption for passengers on EMR services calling at Chesterfield and Alfreton.

A person has sadly died after being hit by a train this morning, causing disruption for East Midlands Railway (EMR) on their Liverpool - Nottingham - Norwich route – with delays on services that call at Chesterfield and Alfreton.

Trains running between Stockport and Sheffield along the Hope Valley Line can now begin to operate normally, however, residual delays and alterations may apply. EMR expect their usual timetable to have resumed by 1.30pm.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

EMR said that passengers should continue to travel as originally planned, but warned that journeys may be delayed by up to 60 minutes. A spokesperson added: “We are sorry for the delay to your journey today.”

Chesterfield passengers are facing delays following the incident.Chesterfield passengers are facing delays following the incident.
Chesterfield passengers are facing delays following the incident.

A British Transport Police spokesperson said: “Officers were called at around 10.30am today (Thursday, June 5) to reports of a casualty on the tracks on the line near Hazel Grove railway station.

“Officers and paramedics attended, however, a person was sadly pronounced dead at the scene. The incident is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the Coroner.”

Related topics:EMRChesterfieldTrainsEast Midlands RailwaySheffieldLiverpool

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1855
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice