Chesterfield and Alfreton passengers warned of delays impacting EMR services as person dies after incident along railway

A person has sadly died after an incident near a train station this morning – leading to disruption for passengers on EMR services calling at Chesterfield and Alfreton.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A person has sadly died after being hit by a train this morning, causing disruption for East Midlands Railway (EMR) on their Liverpool - Nottingham - Norwich route – with delays on services that call at Chesterfield and Alfreton.

Trains running between Stockport and Sheffield along the Hope Valley Line can now begin to operate normally, however, residual delays and alterations may apply. EMR expect their usual timetable to have resumed by 1.30pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

EMR said that passengers should continue to travel as originally planned, but warned that journeys may be delayed by up to 60 minutes. A spokesperson added: “We are sorry for the delay to your journey today.”

Chesterfield passengers are facing delays following the incident.

A British Transport Police spokesperson said: “Officers were called at around 10.30am today (Thursday, June 5) to reports of a casualty on the tracks on the line near Hazel Grove railway station.

“Officers and paramedics attended, however, a person was sadly pronounced dead at the scene. The incident is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the Coroner.”