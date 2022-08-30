Cheap train tickets: Northern announces flash sale and tickets available for just £1
Train operator Northern has announced a flash sale, with tickets available for just £1 from today.
Over 1,000,000 cheap tickets are up for grabs for journeys across the North of England, it has been announced today.
The £1 fares are available on bookings made online or through the Northern app, whilst stocks last, for travel between Tuesday, September 6 and Thursday, October 20, 2022.
Tickets go on-sale at 10am via www.northernrailway.co.uk
Mark Powles, customer and commercial director at Northern, said: “This is our way of helping to extend the summer holiday feeling by a further six weeks - getting people through until the start of the October half term.
“Whether it’s for a weekend in the historic city of Chester, a night out in Newcastle; a day at the seaside in Scarborough or a walking holiday in the Lake District – these fares will get you where you want to be for less.
“Tickets are on a first come, first serve basis – so those looking to take advantage of these great £1 fares should book early to avoid disappointment. When they’re gone, they’re gone.”
The £1 promotional tickets must be booked seven days in advance of travel and are only available online, via Northern’s app and website.
The £1 sale fares are spread across Northern’s nearly 2,000 services a day – with between 5-10 per cent of service capacity up for grabs at the ‘flash sale’ rate.
Some peak time services are excluded – as are those that are already expected to be busy in line with events across the region.