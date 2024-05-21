Chatsworth Road reopens to traffic after suspected Chesterfield chemical spill closes busy road for several hours

The A619 Chatsworth Road at Chesterfield was closed in both ways between West Bars roundabout and School Board Lane at around 6pm on Monday, due to a suspected chemical spillage.

Emergency services, including multiple crews from Derbyshire Fire and Rescue service, were called to the scene of the incident and the area was taped off.

A spokesperson for Derbyshire Police advised drivers to avoid the area, find alternative routes and allow extra time for any journeys.

Traffic was diverted down Bank Street or turned around back up Chatsworth Road, causing long delays as lorries were unable to turn around.

A witness has reported that the chemicals could be ‘smelled and tasted in the air’.

Derbyshire Police confirmed that the road was cleared and re-opened to the public at around midnight last night.