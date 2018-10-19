Car extracted from collision after ‘swerving to avoid Derbyshire black dog’

Derbyshire Road Policing Unit has revealed an image of a car which collided with a tree on the A61 Dronfield Bypass.

The incident took place last night at around 10.30 when a car swerved

A police spokesman said: “We were called at 10.25pm last night (October 18) to reports of a one-car collision on the A61 Dronfield Bypass.

“It was reported that the car collided with a tree having swerved.”

Derbyshire Road Policing Unit posted a photograph of the damaged car on social media and suggested that it was “another victim of the Derbyshire black dog”.

The tweet said: “Another victim of the ‘Derbyshire black dog’ after swerving to avoid it. “Driver blew 14 on breathalyser having been extracted by Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service.

“Remarkably all 3 occupants only sustained minor injuries.”