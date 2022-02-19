Car ends up on its roof amid treacherous conditions on Snake Pass
Police have warned of unnecessary travel after a car ended up on its roof on the A57 Snake Pass, which is partly closed due to the weather.
The picture was Tweeted by Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit. The tweet added: “Weather conditions particularly in the Derbyshire Dales and High Peak areas are not favourable.”
In other weather-related traffic news, the A625 at Froggatt in the Peak District has reopened after a lorry overturned earlier, according to traffic monitoring site Inrix.
A yellow warning for rain comes into force at midnight tonight for northern parts of Derbyshire and a yellow warning for wind is in place from the same time for the whole county, with more strong gusts expected.
Both will be in place until 6pm tomorrow, after a yellow weather warning for ice and another for snow covering the northern parts of the county were lifted at 9am and 3pm today respectively.