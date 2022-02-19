Car ends up on its roof amid treacherous conditions on Snake Pass

Police have warned of unnecessary travel after a car ended up on its roof on the A57 Snake Pass, which is partly closed due to the weather.

By Tim Cunningham
Saturday, 19th February 2022, 3:41 pm

The picture was Tweeted by Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit. The tweet added: “Weather conditions particularly in the Derbyshire Dales and High Peak areas are not favourable.”

In other weather-related traffic news, the A625 at Froggatt in the Peak District has reopened after a lorry overturned earlier, according to traffic monitoring site Inrix.

A yellow warning for rain comes into force at midnight tonight for northern parts of Derbyshire and a yellow warning for wind is in place from the same time for the whole county, with more strong gusts expected.

A driver has lost control on Snake Pass. No injuries have been reported.

Both will be in place until 6pm tomorrow, after a yellow weather warning for ice and another for snow covering the northern parts of the county were lifted at 9am and 3pm today respectively.

