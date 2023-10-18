News you can trust since 1855
Car collides with house wall near Chesterfield - as residents concerned about number of incidents on the road

Residents have been left concerned after a car collided with a wall in Kelstedge.
By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 18th Oct 2023, 12:55 BST
Updated 18th Oct 2023, 12:55 BST
The incident happened on the A632 in Kelstedge Village at 11.30 pm last night, on October 17 when a car mounted a public footpath colliding with a dry stone wall and taking down part of a residential property.

The vehicle then slid for about 50 meters and came to rest on its side on the opposite carriageway. Witnesses have reported that numerous Emergency Services were present at the scene.

This comes after other serious incidents at A632 in Derbyshire – with a motorcyclist killed in an accident and an incident involving an overturned lorry earlier in the year.

Following the collision last night, one of the local residents said: “The number of incidents on this road is on the increase and the Ashover Parish Community is concerned as to the safety of other road users and pedestrians throughout the extent of the A632 due to speed.”

Derbyshire Police has been approached for a comment.

