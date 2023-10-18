Car collides with house wall near Chesterfield - as residents concerned about number of incidents on the road

Residents have been left concerned after a car collided with a wall in Kelstedge.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The incident happened on the A632 in Kelstedge Village at 11.30 pm last night, on October 17 when a car mounted a public footpath colliding with a dry stone wall and taking down part of a residential property.

The vehicle then slid for about 50 meters and came to rest on its side on the opposite carriageway. Witnesses have reported that numerous Emergency Services were present at the scene.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This comes after other serious incidents at A632 in Derbyshire – with a motorcyclist killed in an accident and an incident involving an overturned lorry earlier in the year.

The incident happened on the A632 in Kelstedge Village at 11.30 pm last night, on October 17 when a car mounted a public footpath colliding with a dry stone wall taking down part of a residential property.

Following the collision last night, one of the local residents said: “The number of incidents on this road is on the increase and the Ashover Parish Community is concerned as to the safety of other road users and pedestrians throughout the extent of the A632 due to speed.”