Campaigners to host public meeting on proposal for Peak District railway line

The Manchester and East Midlands Rail Action Partnership (MEMRAP) is inviting local residents to an event at the Whitworth, on Station Road, on Tuesday, February 7, at 6.30pm.

The meeting will be an opportunity to learn about MEMRAP’s latest work to reinstate the freight and passenger connection between Matlock, Chinley and Buxton – and on to Manchester – which has become better known as the Monsal Trail, a route popular with walkers and cyclists, since the line shut in 1968.

MEMRAP’s proposals for the Peaks and Dales Line have been consistently rejected for development by various relevant authorities but those behind the campaign continue to insist that growing the rail network will be essential to meet Britain’s future infrastructure needs.

The line carried passengers and freight through the heart of the Peak District National Park from 1867 to 1968.

Spokesman Stephen Chaytow said: “This is a time of need for urgent action to mitigate climate change. As Derbyshire’s largest contribution to surface transport emissions and congestion reduction, the Peaks and Dales Line brings an opportunity for significant migration of travel from congested roads (private cars and HGVs) onto rail.

“It allows central Derbyshire to project its own ‘Net Zero’ for emissions by 2050 whilst at the same time become more appealing to inward investment, for sustainable growth and jobs. The consequent reduction in visitor traffic will make the Peak District National Park more appealing for all.”

The Peak District National Park Authority and Derbyshire County Council have both publicly opposed the project and cast doubt on its environmental claims as they pursue their own policy agendas to address the climate and ecological crises.

MEMRAP’s current publicity drive is aiming to generate grassroots support and donations towards the estimated £250,000 cost of drawing up a detailed business case.

The meeting in Darley Dale will feature a presentation by members of the campaign team, giving an overview of the proposals, their reasons for believing the route can be successful again and the potential benefits.

To help organisers planning the meeting, attendees can register in advance at https://bit.ly/3iZIsqi.

To learn more about the campaign, go to www.memrap.org.