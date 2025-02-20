Langwith residents have raised safety concerns over the state of Bassett Hill between the junction with Rectory Road and Scarcliffe Lane.

They say the condition of the road has been gradually getting worse over the years and it is now riddled with numerous pot holes.

John Thompson from Langwith said: “It is incredibly dangerous. It is so bad vehicles drive head on at each other to avoid the holes.

"The degradation to this road has been reported to Derbyshire County Council and local MPs for years by angry residents. Natalie Fleet MP has been told about this, but has still not acted.

"Substandard pot hole repairs and poor maintenance has led to the whole road desperately needing to be resurfaced.

"The only thing that has been said is the road is being monitored and patch repairs will be made as necessary. The pot holes don't need repairing – the roads need to be repaired. What does it take for the road to be resurfaced? A serious accident and maybe a death?”

Natalie Fleet MP, Member of Parliament for Bolsover, said: “Every time I go door knocking in Bolsover, the terrible state of the roads is brought up by residents, and I also receive numerous emails complaining about potholes every week.

“I raise every single one of these complaints with Derbyshire County Council, which is responsible for our roads, only to be given one excuse or another, or for a bad patching job to be done instead of properly fixing the problem.

“It is clear that under the current leadership, the county council is failing to keep our roads in a safe and usable condition and residents should let them know how unhappy they are at the ballot box in May.

“This Government is spending an extra £1.6 billion to fix potholes this year, while the East Midlands Mayor also has £200 million for transport, including highways surface improvements.

“A Labour administration at County Hall would help fix our roads and stop vehicles being damaged by potholes.”

A Derbyshire County Council spokesperson said: "This year we've carried out our biggest resurfacing programme on record, recognising that we've had a few years of extreme weather conditions which have caused significant damage to roads.

“Despite less money this year from the new government we've done this to focus on permanent repairs and resurfacing as far as we possibly can as we know that's what we all want.

“We know there's lots more still to do though so we've got many more hotspot resurfacing sites coming up, including in this area, and Bassett Hill is currently being assessed for inclusion in this over the coming months. Until then, we'll continue to do any interim safety repairs as needed."

1 . Bassett Hill in Langwith Langwith residents have raised safety concerns over the state of Bassett Hill. Photo: John Thompson Photo Sales

2 . Bassett Hill in Langwith Bassett Hill is riddled with potholes between the junction with Rectory Road and Scarcliffe Lane. Photo: John Thompson/Google Photo Sales

3 . Bassett Hill in Langwith Local resident Mr Thompson said that the road was 'incredibly dangerous'. Photo: John Thompson Photo Sales