Busy weekend on the roads in Derbyshire as police stop multiple drivers - including drink and drug drivers

4 . Drink driver

After arresting a drink driver in Alfreton, Derbyshire Road Policing Unit said on Twitter: "This cheeky one slips past us whilst we are dealing with another matter but ANPR cameras in the car let us know. Not the same result next time we see it. Driver has revoked licence and provides a breath test reading of 78ug and 64ug in custody."

Photo: Derbyshire Road Policing Unit