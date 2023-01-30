News you can trust since 1855
Busy weekend on the roads in Derbyshire as police stop multiple drivers - including drink and drug drivers

Officers from Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit had a busy weekend on roads in Derbyshire as they stopped 16 drivers with various offences.

By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
38 minutes ago
Updated 30th Jan 2023, 3:02pm

We have gathered all offences reported by Derbyshire Road Policing Unit last weekend including uninsured vehicles, drug drivers and speeding.

1. Wedding woes

Driver of this vehicle was on his way to his mother's wedding when he was stopped by officers at Darley Dale and tested positive for cannabis.

Photo: Derbyshire Road Policing Unit

2. Disqualified driver

This Mercedes was being used by a disqualified driver in Alfreton who thought he could roll around Derbyshire without being detected, but he was caught by officers and had his car seized.

Photo: Derbyshire Road Policing Unit

3. Unsecured load

After stopping this one in Derby, Derbyshire Road Policing Unit said on Twitter: "There isn’t a lot of explaining required regarding this stop surely. Time and time again we hear the excuse that nothing's ever fallen off."

Photo: Derbyshire Road Policing Unit

4. Drink driver

After arresting a drink driver in Alfreton, Derbyshire Road Policing Unit said on Twitter: "This cheeky one slips past us whilst we are dealing with another matter but ANPR cameras in the car let us know. Not the same result next time we see it. Driver has revoked licence and provides a breath test reading of 78ug and 64ug in custody."

Photo: Derbyshire Road Policing Unit

