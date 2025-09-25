Busy road near Chesterfield partially closed as accident leaves car flipped onto its roof

By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 25th Sep 2025, 16:25 BST
Updated 25th Sep 2025, 16:26 BST
Drivers are warned of disruption at a busy road in Staveley following a collision.

The incident took place shortly before 3pm today (Thursday, September 25) near Pizza Uno takeaway at Lowgates in Staveley.

A blue Audi vehicle flipped onto its roof, partially blocking the road.

Witnesses have reported that emergency services currently remain in attendance at Lowgates with the road partially closed.

Emergency services are currently remain in attendance at Lowgates in Staveley.

A spokesperson for Derbyshire police said: “We were called to reports of a collision in Lowgates just before 3pm. The incident involved an Audi.”

Derbyshire Constabulary said there were no details of reports of injuries available at this time.

