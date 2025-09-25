Busy road near Chesterfield partially closed as accident leaves car flipped onto its roof

Drivers are warned of disruption at a busy road in Staveley following a collision.

The incident took place shortly before 3pm today (Thursday, September 25) near Pizza Uno takeaway at Lowgates in Staveley.

A blue Audi vehicle flipped onto its roof, partially blocking the road.

Witnesses have reported that emergency services currently remain in attendance at Lowgates with the road partially closed.

A spokesperson for Derbyshire police said: “We were called to reports of a collision in Lowgates just before 3pm. The incident involved an Audi.”

Derbyshire Constabulary said there were no details of reports of injuries available at this time.