Busy road near Chesterfield closed - after collision involving car and pedestrian
Drivers are urged to avoid A616 Creswell Road and find alternative routes.
Creswell Road (A616) is currently closed in Clowne due to a road traffic collision involving a car and a pedestrian.
The road is closed at the junction with Hollin Hill Road and Gapsick Lane.
Derbyshire police issued an appeal to drivers urging them to avoid the area and find an alternative route.
More to follow.
