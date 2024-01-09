Busy Derbyshire road reopens hours after accident involving 7 vehicles near popular pub

Derbyshire County Council has confirmed the road has now re-opened following an accident involving seven vehicles.

Officers from Derbyshire police were called to reports of a collision involving seven vehicles at the A517 Ashbourne Road, near the Railway Pub at Shottle just after 8.05am today, Tuesday, January 9.

No injuries were reported, and Derbyshire Highways attended to manage the road closure while the cars were recovered.

The road was closed in both ways between Lambhouse Lane and Wirksworth Road and drivers urged to avoid the area, find alternative routes and allow extra time for any journeys.