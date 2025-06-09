Road closures have been put in place at A38 Queensway in Derby earlier this afternoon.

The A38 in Derby has re-opened at 2.45 pm following an earlier closure due to a concern for safety of a man in the area.

Derbyshire police have confirmed that the man is now safe and being assisted by officers.

The A38 in was closed in both directions near the Markeaton Roundabout earlier today and police urged drivers to avoid the area.

Motorists were warned of delays as congestion built up to the Kingsway Island for traffic heading northbound and to the Little Eaton Island southbound.

Ashbourne Road was also heavily congested on the approach to the Markeaton Island in both directions.