Busy Derbyshire road reopens after over four hours following accident involving BMW

A38 in Derbyshire has been now reopened – after an accident closed the busy road for about five hours.
By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 19th Oct 2023, 12:33 BST
Updated 19th Oct 2023, 16:49 BST
Officers were called to a collision on the A38 southbound in Ripley close to the junction with the A610 at around 11.10am today (Thursday, October 19).

The incident involved a BMW car which collided with the central reservation.No-one is reported to have been injured.

The road was closed at the A610 Ambergate turn off (Hartshay Interchange) for about five hours to allow debris to be removed.

Drivers were warned of delays throughout the day as traffic was queueing up to the Watchorn Roundabout.

It has been now confirmed by police that the road has been reopened.

