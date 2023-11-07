News you can trust since 1855
Busy Derbyshire road closed for over 7 hours as man airlifted to hospital after serious accident involving motorcycle

A busy Derbyshire road was closed for over seven hours following a serious accident involving a motorcycle.
By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 7th Nov 2023, 09:32 GMT
Emergency services were called just before 1.35pm to the collision involving a motorbike at the A52 Brian Clough Way on Monday, November 6.

A man was airlifted to hospital with serious injuries and the road remained closed for over seven hours until almost 9pm while investigations were taking place and to allow for the road to be cleared.

There were significant delays in the area with motorists stuck in the traffic reporting that vehicles were at a standstill on the road.

Police have been working with officers at the Highways Agency to reach motorists caught in the closure.

