A busy Derbyshire road was closed for over seven hours following a serious accident involving a motorcycle.

Emergency services were called just before 1.35pm to the collision involving a motorbike at the A52 Brian Clough Way on Monday, November 6.

A man was airlifted to hospital with serious injuries and the road remained closed for over seven hours until almost 9pm while investigations were taking place and to allow for the road to be cleared.

There were significant delays in the area with motorists stuck in the traffic reporting that vehicles were at a standstill on the road.