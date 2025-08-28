Busy Derbyshire road closed due to police incident involving concern for safety
A road closure is currently in place on the A38 northbound between the Toyota island and Kingsway in Derby.
This is due to an incident involving a concern for safety.
Derbyshire police are currently in attendance at the scene.
A spokesperson for Derbyshire Constabulary shared the following appeal to motorists: “Please avoid the area and find an alternative route.”
