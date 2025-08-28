Busy Derbyshire road closed due to police incident involving concern for safety

By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 28th Aug 2025, 14:34 BST
Derbyshire motorists are asked to avoid the A38 in Derby due to an ongoing incident.

A road closure is currently in place on the A38 northbound between the Toyota island and Kingsway in Derby.

Most Popular

This is due to an incident involving a concern for safety.

Derbyshire police are currently in attendance at the scene.

A spokesperson for Derbyshire Constabulary shared the following appeal to motorists: “Please avoid the area and find an alternative route.”

placeholder image
AA

If you’re affected by the incident reported above – or just want to avoid getting caught in delays – the AA Traffic News tool can help. It shows live updates on congestion, accidents and roadworks across the UK. Just enter your postcode or click ‘Find my location’ to see what’s happening on the roads near you. You can also plan a full route, avoid motorways or tolls, and check travel conditions before you leave.

Get the latest traffic news and plan your route now with the AA.

News you can trust since 1855
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice