Busy Derbyshire road closed both ways due to ‘serious’ accident at rush hour

A Derbyshire road is currently closed in both ways following an accident.
By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 19th Oct 2023, 16:04 BST
Traffic monitoring website Inrix has reported that B6374 Ripley Road in Upper Hartshay is currently closed.

This is due to a ‘serious’ accident between Bridle Lane and the Street Lane turn off.

Drivers have been warned of delays as slow traffic is building up.

