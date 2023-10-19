Busy Derbyshire road closed both ways due to ‘serious’ accident at rush hour
A Derbyshire road is currently closed in both ways following an accident.
Traffic monitoring website Inrix has reported that B6374 Ripley Road in Upper Hartshay is currently closed.
This is due to a ‘serious’ accident between Bridle Lane and the Street Lane turn off.
Drivers have been warned of delays as slow traffic is building up.