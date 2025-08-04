Busy Derbyshire A-road reopens this afternoon after crash between lorry and car

By Tom Hardwick
Published 4th Aug 2025, 13:12 BST
Updated 4th Aug 2025, 14:28 BST
A busy Derbyshire A-road has reopened this afternoon after a crash involving a lorry and a car.

Derbyshire Police reported earlier this afternoon that the A38 was closed southbound between Alfreton and Ripley following a collision between a lorry and a car.

Emergency services attended the scene and drivers were urged to use alternative routes – but the route has now reopened.

Related topics:DerbyshireA38RipleyEmergency services

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1855
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice