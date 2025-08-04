Busy Derbyshire A-road reopens this afternoon after crash between lorry and car
A busy Derbyshire A-road has reopened this afternoon after a crash involving a lorry and a car.
Derbyshire Police reported earlier this afternoon that the A38 was closed southbound between Alfreton and Ripley following a collision between a lorry and a car.
Emergency services attended the scene and drivers were urged to use alternative routes – but the route has now reopened.
