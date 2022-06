The A623 Baslow Road is currently closed in both directions due to overturned lorry.

The affected area is between Derwent Drive in Baslow and Cliff Lane in Calver.

Traffic is moving very slow in the area due to the incident, which is believed to have occurred at around 6.30am.