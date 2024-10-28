The injured driver manage to leave the car later and was assessed by a paramedic.

Saint Augustines Road in Birdholme has now reopened – following an accident earlier this afternoon.

Emergency services were called to reports of a collision involving two vehicles at Saint Augustines Road in Chesterfield at 12.45 today (Monday, October 28). Derbyshire police, Derbyshire Fire and Rescue and an ambulance attended.

On arrival, one person was found trapped in the car but managed to leave the vehicle safely later.

Saint Augustines Road in Chesterfield remained partially blocked and drivers were facing delays as traffic built up in the area.

A spokesperson for Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “At 12.45 hours today, Monday 28 October, firefighters from Chesterfield and Clay Cross were called to a collision involving two vehicles on St Augustines Road in Birdholme.

“One casualty was trapped in a vehicle upon the arrival of fire crews. Following assessment from paramedics on the scene, the casualty was able to self-extricate the vehicle and the incident was handed to Derbyshire police.”

A spokesperson for Derbyshire police said: “We were called just after 12.20pm today to report a two-vehicle collision in St Augustines Road, Chesterfield. The collision involved a white BNW i3 S and black Renault Grand Scenic.

“Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service and East Midlands Ambulance Service were also in attendance to assist.

“The driver of the Scenic was treated by paramedics at the scene, her injuries are not life changing or life threatening.

“St Augustines Road was closed for several hours whilst vehicle recovery was arranged but has since reopened.”