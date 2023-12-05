News you can trust since 1855
BREAKING

Busy Chesterfield road closed by floodwater re-opens - but road closed signs still in place

The closed road in Hasland is now passable despite signs still in place.
By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 5th Dec 2023, 10:49 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Storforth Lane in Hasland was closed yesterday, December 4, due to floodwater under the bridge.

The road was closed between Ingleton Road to Britannia Road.

This morning the road closed signs are still up but traffic is able to pass with just surface water under the bridge.

Related topics:Chesterfield