Busy Chesterfield road closed by floodwater re-opens - but road closed signs still in place
The closed road in Hasland is now passable despite signs still in place.
Storforth Lane in Hasland was closed yesterday, December 4, due to floodwater under the bridge.
The road was closed between Ingleton Road to Britannia Road.
This morning the road closed signs are still up but traffic is able to pass with just surface water under the bridge.