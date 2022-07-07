Busy A-road on Derbyshire border closed after collision

A busy A-road which connects Derbyshire and Sheffield has been closed this afternoon after a crash.

By Tom Hardwick
Thursday, 7th July 2022, 3:56 pm
Updated Thursday, 7th July 2022, 3:56 pm

According to traffic monitoring site Inrix, the A625 Hathersage Road – which connects the Peak District and Sheffield – is closed in both directions.

The route was closed after a collision which occurred just over the South Yorkshire border, between Sheephill Road and Brickhouse Lane.

READ THIS: Chesterfield PCSO said to have illegally snooped on Gracie Spinks and Killamarsh murder case files

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The road - on the Derbyshire/South Yorkshire border - was shut earlier this afternoon.

Traffic is currently building in the affected area, and there is no indication as to when the road will reopen.

DerbyshireSheffieldTrafficPeak DistrictSouth Yorkshire