Busy A-road on Derbyshire border closed after collision

According to traffic monitoring site Inrix, the A625 Hathersage Road – which connects the Peak District and Sheffield – is closed in both directions.
The route was closed after a collision which occurred just over the South Yorkshire border, between Sheephill Road and Brickhouse Lane.
Traffic is currently building in the affected area, and there is no indication as to when the road will reopen.