Busy A-road near Chesterfield re-opens after car fire
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Emergency services were called to reports of a car on fire at A632 Chesterfield Road just after 10 am today (Friday, October 11).
Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service and Derbyshire police were in attendance.
The road was closed between Sutton Lane (Arkwright Town) and Staveley Road (Long Duckmanton) for about three hours.
A spokesperson for Derbyshire Fire and Rescue said: “Firefighters from Staveley were called to a vehicle fire on Chesterfield Road, near to the junction with Staveley Road, in Duckmanton at 10.07 hours today (Friday 11 October).
“Fire crew wearing breathing apparatus used two hose reel jets to extinguish the fire before handing the incident to Derbyshire police.”
A spokesperson for Derbyshire police said: “Part of Chesterfield Road, outside the Arkwright pub, is currently closed in Duckmanton due to a car fire. Our officers and colleagues from Derbyshire Fire & Rescue Service are in attendance.”
The road has been now cleared and reopened.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.