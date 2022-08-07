Busy A-road in Chesterfield closed today for repair and maintenance works

Drivers are warned of disruption due to the partial closure of the A61 between the junctions with Horns Bridge interchange and Rother Way interchange.

The road is scheduled to remain shut until 6pm this evening to facilitate highway maintenance works.

However Derbyshire County Council said the section will reopen as soon as the work is complete – which may be earlier than planned.

Part of the A61 in Chesterfield is shut today (August 7) to allow for repair and maintenance work