Busy A-road in Chesterfield closed today for repair and maintenance works

Drivers are warned of disruption due to the partial closure of the A61 between the junctions with Horns Bridge interchange and Rother Way interchange.
The road is scheduled to remain shut until 6pm this evening to facilitate highway maintenance works.
However Derbyshire County Council said the section will reopen as soon as the work is complete – which may be earlier than planned.
A diversion route is in place between Horns Bridge roundabout and the Rother Way interchange, taking drivers along the A617 to Lordsmill interchange and through Chesterfield town centre, past the Donut car park to the B6057 Sheffield Road, then on to Lockoford Road and Lockoford Lane, and vice versa.