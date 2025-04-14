Bus services in two Peak District villages cancelled due to road closure

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A pair of Peak District villages will lose their bus services for two days – with a road closure forcing the operator to temporarily change their route.

Wensley and Winster will be left without bus services for two days – with Andrews of Tideswell confirming that a road closure has led to disruption along the 172 route.

A spokesperson said: “Due to a road closure, the 172 route will not be serving the villages of Wensley and Winster on Monday, April 14 and Tuesday, April 15.

“We apologise for any inconvenience this may cause and appreciate your patience during this disruption.”

The 172 ordinarily runs between Matlock and Bakewell, calling at Darley Dale, Wensley, Winster, Birchover and Youlgreave.