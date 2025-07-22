Roadworks along a major A-road in Chesterfield are set to cause disruption to bus journeys for the rest of this week – with one operator warning of “heavy delays.”

Trentbarton has issued a warning to passengers amid roadworks along the A61 Derby Road at Birdholme – with disruption set to continue throughout the week.

A spokesperson for the operator said: “Due to temporary multi-way signals in Chesterfield on Derby Road, at the junction with Storforth Lane, we’re currently seeing heavy delays to the comet.

“We apologise for any inconvenience that this is causing to your journey with us. These works are in place until Friday.”

Roadworks are taking place along Derby Road to allow Openreach to carry out utility repairs and maintenance works – and will be completed on Friday, July 25.