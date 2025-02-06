Bus gets stuck amid dodgy parking along road in Derbyshire town – as police urge motorists to act responsibly

Police were forced to help move a bus that had become stuck in a Derbyshire town amid problem parking – with officers urging motorists to act responsibly.

On Sunday, February 2, officers from the Shirebrook Safer Neighbourhood Team assisted with moving a bus that had become stuck along Park Road due to problem parking.

A team spokesperson said: “We were on Park Road where we stopped to help a bus that had become completely stuck on the road due to parked vehicles on either side of the road, on corners and over dropped kerbs.

"Whilst we understand there were two events being held on Park Road that day, which saw extra traffic and visitors to the area, we’d like to remind drivers to be observant when it comes to their surroundings and think before they park.

“We know and understand that parking at School times is particularly frustrating, not only for other road-users who are trying to manoeuvre around vehicles, but also for the adults and children who are trying to cross the roads safely.”

The team added that officers may be seen issuing parking charge notices to any vehicles which are:

Blocking a pavement, forcing pedestrians onto the road.

Parked on or too close to a junction.

Fully obstructing a pavement.

Failing to comply with solid or double white line road markings.

Stopped within a pedestrian crossing.

Stopped within zig-zag or school lines.

Stopped within a bus stop.

Officers also issued the following safety tips for parking outside schools:

Allow yourself plenty of time as the area is likely to be busy.

Do not park on yellow zig-zag lines and avoid parking opposite them.

If you decide to park further away, please be considerate of local residents and avoid blocking driveways or access ways.