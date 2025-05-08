Burst water main leaves one lane closed on busy Derbyshire road

By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 8th May 2025, 09:40 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Drivers are warned of disruption on the A38 in Stretton this morning.

One lane is currently closed on the A38 (Derby Road) northbound from A5121 (Clay Mills, Stretton) to Carriers Road (Willington / Eggington Turn Off, Egginton).

This is due to a burst water main, a traffic monitoring website Inrix has reported.

Motorists are warned of delays and disruption as it has been reported that traffic is queueing in the area.

Related topics:DerbyshireA38Motorists

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1855
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice