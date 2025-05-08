Burst water main leaves one lane closed on busy Derbyshire road
Drivers are warned of disruption on the A38 in Stretton this morning.
One lane is currently closed on the A38 (Derby Road) northbound from A5121 (Clay Mills, Stretton) to Carriers Road (Willington / Eggington Turn Off, Egginton).
This is due to a burst water main, a traffic monitoring website Inrix has reported.
Motorists are warned of delays and disruption as it has been reported that traffic is queueing in the area.
