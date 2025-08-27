Building fire leaves busy Derbyshire road closed as emergency services attend

A road closure is currently in place while emergency services are tackling a blaze in Derbyshire.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A road closure is in place at the junction of Osmaston Road and Melbourne Street in Derby due to a building fire.

Derbyshire police and Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service are in attendance at the scene.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Members of the public are advised to find alternative routes while emergency services tackle the fire.

A road closure is currently in place at the junction of Osmaston Road and Melbourne Street in Derby.

A spokesperson for Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “We are currently dealing with a fire at a derelict building on Osmaston Road in Derby.

“Firefighters from Kingsway, Nottingham Road, Heanor and Ascot Drive with an aerial ladder platform are in attendance alongside colleagues from Derbyshire police.

“A road closure is in place at the junction of Osmaston Road and Melbourne Street.

“Please avoid the area and find alternative routes at this time.”