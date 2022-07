Derbyshire County Council has announced that Matlock Bridge will reopen to traffic and pedestrians at 6.00am on Monday, August 1.

The bridge was closed for several weeks as part of flood protection works undertaken by the Environment Agency.

The next phase of this project will see the A6 closed at Derwent Way on August 1 to allow for the construction of a large crane.

