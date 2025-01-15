Breaking travel news: Delays as busy Derbyshire A-road blocked due to accident
A38 southbound is partially blocked following an accident.
Traffic monitoring website Inrix has reported that A38 Abbey Hill southbound is partially blocked between B6179 Derby Road (Coxbench) and A61 Alfreton Road (Little Eaton Island, Breadsall).
This is due to a road accident earlier this morning.
Drivers are warned of delays as very slow traffic is building up in the area, with up to three miles of congestion.
