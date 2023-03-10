Breaking news: Derbyshire drivers warned of delays as all lanes closed on M1 – following vehicle fire
Derbyshire drivers have been warned after all lanes have closed on M1 following a vehicle fire.
By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
2 minutes ago - 1 min read
All lanes are currently closed on M1 northbound between junctions J30 and J31 due to a crane fire.
Traffic monitoring website Inrix has reported the traffic is queueing for four miles and behind the Junction 29 in Markham Vale.
There are currently delays of 50 minutes against expected traffic.