Breaking: Derbyshire drivers warned of long delays as road traffic collision closes M1 exit
Drivers have been warned of long delays after a crash closed an exit slip at M1.
By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 4th Sep 2023, 11:55 BST- 1 min read
The M1 northbound exit slip at Woodall Services is currently closed following a road traffic collision, involving two lorries.
Traffic monitoring website Inrix has reported that one lane is closed due to the accident, with traffic queueing to Junction 29A (Markham Vale / Bolsover).
National Highways has reported that there are currently delays of 40 minutes against expected traffic.
This story is being updated.