News you can trust since 1855
BREAKING
Republican leader Mitch McConnell freezes for second time in weeks
AEW fire CM Punk after backstage incident at London show
Swastikas carved into dead pigeons - two arrested
House prices wobble - making homes more affordable for wannabe owners
Wilko confirms job losses as rescue bid falls through
The 1975 announce massive UK tour 2024 - List of dates & tickets

Breaking: Derbyshire drivers warned of long delays as road traffic collision closes M1 exit

Drivers have been warned of long delays after a crash closed an exit slip at M1.
By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 4th Sep 2023, 11:55 BST- 1 min read

The M1 northbound exit slip at Woodall Services is currently closed following a road traffic collision, involving two lorries.

Traffic monitoring website Inrix has reported that one lane is closed due to the accident, with traffic queueing to Junction 29A (Markham Vale / Bolsover).

National Highways has reported that there are currently delays of 40 minutes against expected traffic.

This story is being updated.

Related topics:DerbyshireNational Highways